New Delhi, March 21 : Japanese auto behemoth Honda has been preparing to launch its all-new SUV for the lucrative Indian market. The upcoming Honda mid-sized SUV is going to rival the likes of the popular Hyundai Creta and of course expand Honda’s SUV lineup to keep up with the SUV craze.

Honda had teased its all-new mid-size SUV during the Auto Expo 2023, post which it has been caught testing the Indian roads under heavy veils. Now, the car seems to be going through an extensive road testing schedule, as it is getting spotted frequently. Read on to know all details. Hyundai Launches the New Generation Verna Premium Sedan With Attractive Introductory Price; Checkout All That the New-Gen Car Has To Offer.

Upcoming New Mid-sized Honda SUV Caught Testing Under Veils - Details :

The all-new Honda SUV’s ongoing extensive road testing implies its pretty imminent launch. The new SUV is expected to launch towards the end of this year, probably during the Indian festive season. Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: India’s First CNG Powered Sub-Compact SUV; Check Price, Variant-Wise Features and Specs Details Here.

As per the most recent spy images, apparently the same test prototype has been caught testing the Indian tarmac that was spotted a day earlier. Although the test mule is heavily clad with thick camouflage, a close look shows that the car gets door-mounted ORVMs fitted with cameras, which implies a 360-degree camera feature.

The SUV also gets the tell-tale SUV features such as roof rails, a rear wiper, alloy wheels, an integrated rear spoiler, a shark fin antenna and a high-mounted stop lamp among others. It can be safely said that this new SUV from Honda will also be a stylish and bold looking vehicle styled to turn heads.

Details regarding the interior and features are still very scarce, however, it is expected to be fully-loaded similar to the new Honda City premium sedan that was launched recently. The upcoming mid-size SUV is likely to share its powertrain with its iconic sedan sibling, albeit with a tweak to offer punchier performance to befit an SUV.

The upcoming all-new Honda mid-size SUV will be locking its horns with some of the very well-established SUV models such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder among others in the cutthroat SUV market of India.

