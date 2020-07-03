What do timepieces and clean drinking water have to do with each other? Ask the two guys behind the Connecticut based watch start up Well Watches. A company turning out eye catching timepieces founded by Adam Lopez and Leonard Stauffer Well Watches began when Lopez hosted a party for his 30th birthday to raise money for clean drinking water through the platform charity: water “I just wanted to do something different and I figured there was no better time like a milestone such as my 30th. Birthday.”

Lopez had help from local businesses who donated food and drinks for the benefit, “I was so incredibly surprised as well as pleased with how much support I was getting, I really couldn’t have done it without the help of some awesome people.”

As they ate and drank into the evening, they had raised almost $3,000 to benefit clean drinking water. Stauffer remarks, “After chatting with Adam at that gathering it wasn’t long before he approached me with idea of acompany that would become Well Watches”. I was bitten with this bug.” says Lopez, “I’ve always wanted to do something fun and unique and watches were something both Leonard and I had a lot of interest in and the rest was history.”

Well Watches donates $30 from every watch they sell which according to charitywater.org is enough to get one individual clean drinking water in an under developed country, “we chose charity:water because it’sa company with such an awesome story and the grass roots growth they’ve had has always been something I’ve admired greatly.”

So far Well Watches has brought clean drinking water to the west African country Mali as well as the island pf Madagascar. “Based on the system charity: water uses it takes roughly 20-24 months to get full updates on where donations and funds have been allocated, so as we discover which countries the funds have gone to we make sure to update our friends and followers as to who benefitted from their purchase.”

Well Watches can be purchased at wearwellwatches.com and you can follow them on Instagram- @wearwellwatches.

