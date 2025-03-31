Seoul, March 31: Hyundai Motor said on Monday it will open a global recruitment programme this week to secure top-tier overseas talent across various fields of engineering.

The company plans to open the program for hiring overseas engineering Ph.D. holders, as well as an internship program for foreign university students studying in South Korea and a separate one for overseas bachelor's and master's degree holders on Tuesday.

The recruitment programme for overseas Ph.D. holders will be open to individuals who hold or are set to earn a doctoral degree in engineering fields by August 2026, reports Yonhap news agency. Key research areas include artificial intelligence and data, battery technology, hydrogen fuel cells, smart factory systems, robotics, advanced air mobility (AAM) and cybersecurity.

The company will conduct application screening in May, followed by an interview in June. Finalists will be invited to the company's Namyang Research & Development Center in South Korea, where they will undergo a final interview process. The internship programmes will comprise five-week training in July and August. Those who perform well will be offered full-time employment. Applications will be made available at the company's official recruitment website (http://talent.hyundai.com).

"Hyundai Motor is committed to strengthening its global competitiveness by actively securing talent with high potential and expertise," a company official said. Meanwhile, more than half of South Korea's top 100 companies paid their employees an average annual salary of more than 100 million won ($67,981) in 2024, industry data showed on Monday.

An analysis by Yonhap News Agency of the latest business reports from the 100 largest non-financial firms by sales showed that 55 companies had an average annual employee salary of over 100 million won last year. Last year's tally marks a sixfold increase from nine companies in 2019. All of the top 10 companies by sales were included in the so-called 100 million-won salary club.

Samsung Electronics posted an average salary of 130 million won, followed by Hyundai Motor Co. at 124 million won, SK Inc. at 116 million won, Kia Corp. at 136 million won and LG Electronics Inc. at 117 million won. Other firms with high earners included SK Innovation Co. at 158 million won, POSCO Holdings Co. at 148 million won and SK hynix Inc. at 117 million won.

