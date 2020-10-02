Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the all-new 2020 Thar SUV in India at Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end model is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The Thar SUV was initially showcased on August 15, 2020. Mahindra has initiated bookings for the new SUV from today. Thar SUV can be booked online via the official Mahindra website or at any Mahindra dealership across the country. Test drives will begin in a phased manner with 18 cities initially, another 100 cities will be added by October 10, 2020. Mahindra Thar India Launch LIVE News Updates: Prices, Bookings, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The new generation Thar SUV comes in two trim options - AX & LX and a total of three variants - AX, AX Opt & LX. The new SUV gets six colours - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige & Aquamarine. The AX series is designed to cater to off-road enthusiasts whereas the LX series comes with more user-friendly & comfort features.

The Thar SUV sports a similar boxy silhouette like its predecessor with several upgrades including the revised front bumper, subtly raised fenders, new taillights & more.

Mahindra Thar SUV (Photo Credits: Mahindra Thar)

The all-new Thar comes in two BS-6 compliant engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi petrol that produces a power of 187 bhp & 380 Nm of torque. The other option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel. Mahindra's new SUV gets new gearbox options - 6-speed automatic convertor transmission & a 6-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits: Mahindra Thar)

At the interior, the new 2020 Thar features 4 new front-facing seats, 2+4 side-facing seats, a 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, ABS with EBD, dual airbags for safety, ESP with rollover mitigation, reverse parking camera & more.

Mahindra Thar 2020 (Photo Credits: Mahindra Thar)

Here are the variant-wise prices of the new-generation Mahindra Thar 2020:

Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) AX Petrol MT STD 6-Seater Soft Top Rs 9.80 Lakh Petrol MT 6-Seater Soft Top Rs 10.65 Lakh Diesel MT 6-Seater Soft Top Rs 10.85 Lakh AX OPT Petrol MT 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 11.90 Lakh Diesel MT 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 12.10 Lakh Diesel MT 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 12.20 Lakh LX Petrol MT 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 12.49 Lakh Diesel MT 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 12.85 Lakh Diesel MT 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 12.95 Lakh LX Petrol AT 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 13.45 Lakh Diesel AT 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 13.55 Lakh Petrol AT 4-Seater Convertible Top Rs 13.65 Lakh Diesel AT 4-Seater Hard Top Rs 13.75 Lakh

