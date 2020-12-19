After launching Hector Plus SUV earlier this year, MG Motor India is all set to launch a 7-seater version of the SUV soon. If the market reports are to be believed, the 7-seater version the Hector Plus will be launched in January 2021. The carmaker showcased the 6-seater Hector at the 2020 Auto Expo. Apart from this, the carmaker will also be increasing the cost of the SUVs from January 1, 2021.

The company will cost more because of the increased input costs. Thus, the MG SUVs will be pricier than before as the prices will go up by up to 3 per cent. However, the exact prices will be revealed on 1st January, 2021. It is important to note that other OEMs like Maruti, Kia, Hyundai and Mahindra will hike the prices of the vehicles from next year.

MG is offering the Hector Plus SUV in four trims which includes Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. It will be British carmaker's fifth product in the Indian market.

As far as the mechanical front is concerned, the 7-seater Hector Plus will be offered in the same set of powertrain options. There will be a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and 2.0-litre diesel engine. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for 141 bhp and 250Nm of torque, while the oil burner makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of power figures. Transmission duties are taken care by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with an optional DCT automatic which is offered on petrol only.

Currently, the MG Hector Plus 6-seater is priced in the country at Rs 13.73 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The 7-seater version will be around Rs 80,000 premium over the 6-seater model.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).