The latest-generation Suzuki Swift has bagged a 4-star safety rating in crash testing carried out by the Japan New Car Assessment Programme (JNCAP). The fourth-gen Suzuki Swift has already made its global debut in several International markets like Japan and Europe. The hatchback is slated to arrive in the India market next month. Ahead of its imminent arrival, the Japanese iteration of the car has received this prestigious award in the latest round of JNCAP. The upcoming Swift is one of the highly anticipated launches of the year, followed by the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire subcompact sedan, which will arrive in the domestic market later this year. Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 Launch Set on May 9.

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift scored 177.8 points out of 297 in safety evaluation. The hatchback earned an A grade for preventing safety with 88.7 points out of 89. As for crash tests, the car scored 81.1 marks out of 100 for occupant protection. The new Swift underwent several assessments including a full frontal test at 55 kmph, frontal-offset test at 64 kmph, side impact, and rear-end collision tests at 55 kmph.

As for pedestrian safety, the New-Gen Swift earned 2.7 points out of 4 in pedestrian head protection and 2.8 points of 3.6 for passenger seat belt reminder. The hatch scored full marks for pedestrian leg protection and emergency call system. It's worth noting that the top-spec Japanese Swift comes laden with ADAS tech. It includes features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane departure assist and warning, high-beam assist and more.

The India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift will be powered by an all-new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It will serve as a replacement for the existing K12 four-cylinder unit. The new powertrain is expected to make more than 85 hp and 110Nm of power figures. It will be available with a choice of 5-speed manual and AMT.

