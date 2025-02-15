New Delhi, February 15: Honda has launched its new bike, the Honda NX200, in India at INR 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch of the new Honda NX200, the company has expanded its range of NX series, which also includes the NX500. The model is introduced as a rebranded version of the company's Honda CB200X model, which has a similar design and was launched in India in 2023.

The new NX200 was launched in three colours: Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, and Radiant Red Metallic. In addition to the design, the Japanese motorcycle company added new tech upgrades that offer better details to the riders. Mechanically, the bike remains the same as the Honda CB200X. BYD Sealion 7 Launch in India on February 17, Bookings Open; Check Specifications and Features

Honda NX200 2025 Specifications and Features

Honda NX200 brings a new 4.2-inch TFT that offers Bluetooth connectivity and support for the Honda RoadSync app. The riders can take advantage of features like call notifications, USB Type-C charging, navigation, and SMS alerts. The new NX200 comes with the same hardware configuration as the CB200X. For safety, it offers dual-channel ABS, disc brakes on the front and rear and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control). The new Honda NX200 2025 model comes with USD forks and mono-shock suspension on the front and rear. Tesla Robotaxi Launch in June? Elon Musk Unveils Plan for Tesla’s Autonomous Ride-Hailing Service; Check Details.

The new 2025 Honda NX200 has the same 184cc single-cylinder engine as the CB200X model but is now compliant with OBD2B standards. However, its performance is the same as that of the CB series model. The bike's design is the same as that of the CB200X, with LED headlamps and turn signals. The bike will be available at the authorised Honda Red Wing and Honda Big Wind dealerships across India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).