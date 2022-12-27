New Delhi, December 27 : Ola Electric has finally rolled out the MoveOS 3.0 update for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The MoveOS 3.0 update comes with whole host of new features to add to the capabilities of the S1 and S1 pro electric scooters, while also adding to the convenience.

Ola Electric has been promising about several updates for quite some time now, but now, they are finally here. The S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters are now endowed with some very handy as well as some cool even quirky features under the MoveOS 3.0 update. Let's find out about these new added features.

Ola MoveOS 3.0 Update For The S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooters – Details :

The MoveOS 3.0 update offers many new features. The most important one is related to safety and efficiency of the scooter such as the regenerative braking system with three settings, proximity alert and hill-hold assist.

Another crucial update is that the S1 e-scooter gets fast-charging capability, which offers almost 50 km of range in just 15 minutes of charge.

The Ola electric scooters also get three mood settings for the digital dashboard and notification sounds, namely – Bolt, Vintage and Eclipse.

The other updates are related to added convenience and an added fun factor, such as the ‘Vacation’ mode that reduces battery usage when the scooter lying idle. It is claimed that the electric scooters can be parked for over 200 days without being charged at all.

There also a fun ‘Party’ mode that’s been added as part of the update. Speakers were already present in these e-scooters to play music, now with the ‘Party’ mode that flashes the headlight and blinkers in sync with the beats of the music.

