Pinakin Shukla Helps the Family Whose House was Destructed Due to Gas Leak in Mahisagar District of Gujarat

Pinakin Shukla

It seems that 2020 is not a favourable year. With coronavirus outbreak to the natural disasters to the loss of notable personalities, it is a year full of a shock for everyone. However, there are some brave hearts who are saviours in such difficult times as well. Gujarat-based politician and social worker Pinakin Shukla has stood up every time for the people in need in his locality. The ex-chairman of the standing committee of Mahisagar District Panchayat recently paid his visit to the Vaghas village.

The social worker met Sultansinh Rathod and Punambhai Parmar of Kumbharkhan village whose home was devastated due to a gas leak. In the unfortunate turn of events, all the goods, clothes and essential commodities caught fire including the money as well. To know the situation of the place, Pinakin paid his visit and helped the families by providing them with ration, clothes and other essential commodities.

He even requested the collector of Mahisagar district to increase fire safety in Virpur taluka and other adjoining areas. Pinakin Shukla along with Panchmahal’s member of parliament, Ratansingh Rathod ensured that the people will soon get fire safety at their homes. Speaking about it, Shukla said, “The gas leak damaged the entire house and other important commodities of the house. It was unfortunate but henceforth proper and safety measures will be taken.”

Earlier Pinakin donated a huge amount of essential commodities to the poor people due to the outbreak of coronavirus. His initiative drives are still on and the politician is helping all the needy people in this situation. Apart from this, Pinakin Shukla in the past has constructed many temples like Mukeshwar Mahadev Temple, Bhatiji Mandir and Ramji Mandir in his locality. Continuing with the good work, Shukla has kept the doors open for all his people and he hopes to help them with his work in any given capacity.