New Delhi, April 16: Royal Enfield, one of the world's largest motorcycle makers, is gearing up for major product launches in FY2025. The company is expected to launch multiple new models with a focus on expanding its core Classic franchise. Royal Enfield is expected to launch six new bikes from different categories, facelifts and variants.

As per a report of Autocar India, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce six new models with Classic 350 and its variants. The anticipation is expected to be high among auto enthusiasts to know about the new features and advancements Royal Enfield will bring to its upcoming motorcycles. The Guerrilla 450 is anticipated to be the first bike to be launched in July or September and the remaining bikes are expected to launch in the second half of FY25. Ultraviolette F77 Warranty Extended up to 8 Lakh Kilometres, Company Introduces Three New Coverage Packages for Its Flagship EV Bike; Check Details.

Upcoming Royal Enfield Motorcycles (Expected)

Here are some of the major launches that Royal Enfield is expected to line up in the coming months:

Royal Enfield Classic 650

The Classic 650 has a timeless design with the power and sophistication of a 650cc engine. The model aims to attract riders who like the vintage look and also seek for more power with a smoother ride.

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

The Interceptor Bear 650, the first off-road capable bike on the 650cc platform. The bike retains the 650 twin-cylinder engine since 2018, so tweaks and performance upgrades are much anticipated. The suspension of the motorcycle has a good amount of movement and the dual exhaust system is expected to be replaced with a single one, which might reduce the weight of the bike.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

The Guerrilla 450 is expected to represent a slim and minimalist design. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is anticipated to come with a 452cc engine and might compete with the Triumph Speed 400 in its segment. The Guerrilla 450 is expected to launch first from these bikes and July to September quarter, and the rest will follow in the second half of FY25.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

The Goan Classic 350 is a motorcycle with a classic and old-fashioned design bike built on the same platform as the Classic 350. It is unique because it also comes with special whitewall tyres in 2024. OLA S1 X Price Drop Alert: OLA Electric Slashes S1 X E-Scooter Price; Check Details.

Royal Enfield Scram 440

The Scram 440 is expected to offer an air or oil-cooled 440cc engine, as seen on the Scram 411. The bike will likely not be an off-road-focused motorcycle like the Himalayan because the performance levels of Scram 440 might be lower than the new Himalayan.

