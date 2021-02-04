Kambiz Salami, was born in 1986, in a war torn Tehran, Iran which was currently battling a war between Iran and Iraq. His family sought refuge and fled to Sweden, where his family was captured by immigration, having destroyed their passports, the Swedish government deported them to Germany where they sought asylum.

In Germany, Kambiz Salami was raised in government subsided community housing. When he was 14 years old, his family immigrated to Toronto, Canada where they sought as many new immigrants for new beginnings. From a really early onset, Kambiz Salami had a fascination for Policing and helping others. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces as a Reconnaissance Solider and before the onset of the Afghanistan war, he was accepted as a Police Constable. He served as a Police Officer in various roles of Criminal Investigations and Drugs. In 2015, something changed due to various traumatic incidents and close death calls, Kambiz began battling severe depression and anxiety.

He sought assistance at every corner from north America medical doctors to medicine. In 2015, he was given the opportunity to travel to the mountains of north china, where he lived in the temple. He was the first north American to ever step foot in this temple, after the temple he decided to write his first ever book the sleeping giant a book about spirituality and cosmic connection.

