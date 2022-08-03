Central government employees and pensioners have been waiting for the DA hike announcement for some time now and media reports are suggesting that the big announcement might come soon.

The AICP Index , crucial factor in determining the DA, for the month of May points at the probability of increase in the DA of the central government. Government may bring in some more good news for the employees in the month of July. 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hike For Central Govt Employees Likely Next Week; Check Details Here

The All-India CPI-IW for April, 2022 increased by 1.7 points and stood at 127.7 (one hundred twenty seven point seven). On 1-month percent-age change, it increased by 1.35 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.42 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago, showed a Ministry of Labour & Employment data. 7th Pay Commission: Tripura Govt Announces 5% Hike in Dearness Allowance for Its Employees, Pensioners

As per reports, the AICPI figures for May is at 129, which is hinting at certainty that the DA would be higher than expected, i.e. 6 percent.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet had on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners

Meanwhile, the state Government of Tripura has cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief for state government employees and pensioners respectively with effect from July 1.

