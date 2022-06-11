We all know our world is changing. The Covid-19 pandemic changed everything for eCommerce companies. Ecommerce will only get bigger and better as the year moves on. New technologies and products will help it achieve that.

The coronavirus has changed things all over the world, and it’s expected that buying behaviour is likely to boom.

We at Tendsweb, work with many eCom brands in the industry, see the changes this year in 2022 and we have noticed a lot of trends. So, let's explore some ecommerce trends of 2022 that can be helpful for your eCom brand.

- Video Marketing

According to research by Moz, 67% of consumers are influenced by video reviews.

Videos are quickly becoming the leading digital content format for all kinds of eCommerce businesses. Right now, companies use video formats to create new content related to their brands, launch new products, or stay in touch with their audience. Although video marketing has been an under-utilised asset on product pages for long enough.

- Sales within Metaverse and other Gaming Platforms

As we all know Facebook has rebranded its parent company with the name “Meta,” and launched Metaverse—the Virtual Reality world where users can connect and play games. This will be a powerful new marketing channel for eCommerce companies.

- Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing is when brands collaborate with online influencers to market their products or services. There are many types of influencers available to collaborate such as Nano (1-10k) followers, Micro (10-50k), Macro(100k+) and Celebrity Influencers (1m+).

The advantage of using these influencers is that the brand gets access to an engaged audience and can create another touchpoint along the buyer’s journey.

- Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL)

Buy now, pay later is a more convenient and flexible way to buy. BNPL is a solution for point-of-sale financing that has grown increasingly popular in recent years, particularly among the younger generations.

- Rise of mCommerce (Mobile Commerce)

Mcommerce continues to become more popular. Mcommerce, or mobile commerce, involves shopping through a mobile device (typically a smartphone).

In recent times while working with many Ecom brands around the globe we have seen that mcommerce has become a major channel for shopping and to change consumer shopping habits.