Bentonville, July 17: Walmart, the world's largest retail company, has started implementing layoffs at its departments. The latest round of Walmart layoffs has affected various store-support roles as a part of its efforts to simplify the organisational structure. This comes after Walmart laid off nearly 1,500 employees, causing widespread debate over the H-1B visa programme. In May 2025, Indian-origin Walmart CTO Suresh Kumar was also criticised for the decision to lay off.

However, now, the retail chain has started reducing its workforce amid the structural changes, and the decision has affected hundreds of roles in store support. Walmart layoffs have affected the market coordinator jobs, which were once considered corporate positions and supported some managers. They were responsible for tasks like the supervision of dozens of store managers each. Tech Layoffs Surge in 2025: 74,437 Employees Laid Off in Technology Sector This Year by 157 Companies; Intel, Microsoft, Meta and Others Cut Thousands.

Walmart Layoffs 2025: Check Key Reasons for Jobs Cuts of Hundreds of Store-Support Staff

Walmart reportedly shared a memo to the staff announcing the layoffs. Walmart US executive vice president of store operations said in this memo, "We're simplifying out market support structure, reducing touchpoints and friction for our store associates". Reports said that the latest announcement of Walmart layoffs shows that the retail giant was focused on making its overall workforce more efficient.

This year, Walmart layoffs affected 1,500 tech employees from its headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, including corporate jobs. The company asked the employees to relocate its HQ to Sunnyvale, California, marking a major move. In the United States, Walmart employs around 1.6 million employees.

Besides the layoffs cutting jobs of store-support staff, the company decided to lay off staff working at the Walmart Academy. Due to this move, the coach and market coordinators will be laid off. After reducing these roles, Walmart aims to add new ones to the Academy section based on the needs and numbers of the participants. Hiring in Non-Metro Cities Surge: India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities Become Fastest Growing Hubs, Attract More Jobs and Talent, Says LinkedIn Report.

In recent years, Walmart has achieved higher sales growth by prioritising groceries for customers and other essential services. However, it was affected amid the Trump tariffs, and it warned of rising prices amid a volatile environment.

