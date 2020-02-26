Aamir Khan to Make His Digital Debut Soon with Amazon Prime?

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is presently busy with the shooting of his upcoming flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the classic Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump, in which Tom Hanks played the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release during the time of Christmas this year, and fans are eagerly looking forward to this film. But here is another big news for all Aamir Khan fans. As per a report in a leading tabloid, the superstar of Hindi cinema is all set to venture into the digital space. Amala Paul To Make A Digital Debut With Tahir Raj Bhasin In A 70s Love Story Set In Bollywood.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Aamir Khan would soon making his digital debut with Amazon Prime. A source revealed to the tabloid that it is going to be a ‘multi-series magnum opus’. The source was quoted as saying, “Aamir's team of writers has conceptualised and developed the material. It was recently pitched to the heads of the streaming giant, who have been keen to collaborate with the superstar and looking for a project that is worthy of him. The show is a human interest drama.” However, there has been no official announcement made yet. The Family Man Season 2: South Beauty Samantha Akkineni to Make Her Digital Debut with Manoj Bajpayee Starrer.

Earlier there were reports doing rounds that Aamir Khan is planning to make a web-series on Mahabharat, but his digital debut is a different project. Talking about it the source further revealed, “No, this is a new series. Mahabharat is also in development, but that will happen at a later stage. For now, there are three well-rounded ideas that are being worked upon.” This update must have surely left all fans excited. But, let’s wait for an official announcement from the superstar or Amazon Prime team!