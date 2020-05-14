Asha Bhosle Releases the Song ‘Main Hoon’ on Her YouTube Channel, Veteran Playback Singer Dedicates the Track to Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Watch Video)

Asha Bhosle's New Song ‘Main Hoon’ Dedicated to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle released a new track titled “Main Hoon” on her YouTube Channel. This soothing melody is dedicated to spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and hence it was released on the occasion of his 64th birthday, on May 13. This new music video shows the heart-warming bond that he shares with all his followers. It shows glimpses of the programs he conducted around the globe where he emphasised the importance of both meditation and spiritual practice and offered practical tools to help accomplish them. Main Hoon Teaser: Asha Bhosle to Launch Her YouTube Channel With This Melody on the Occasion of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 64th Birthday (Watch Video).

Talking about the song “Main Hoon”, Asha Bhosle stated, “This song is the need of the hour. It conveys hope and love and brings out the feeling of positivity. Our country and the world is going through unprecedented times and I hope that this song can help put peace and serenity in the hearts of those who hear it.” Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who is also referred as Guru ji or Gurudev said about the song, “it is spiritual and conveys divinity and love for mankind”. Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Launches Her YouTube Channel.

Watch The Full Song Main Hoon Below:

When Asha Bhosle had shared the teaser of the song, she had stated that she would be sharing her ‘personal stories, recording experiences and lots more’ on her YouTube Channel. Fans are looking forward to all those beautiful memories that would be shared by the veteran playback singer.