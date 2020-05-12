Main Hoon Teaser: Asha Bhosle to Launch Her YouTube Channel With This Melody on the Occasion of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s 64th Birthday (Watch Video)

Asha Bhosle, Ravi Shankar, Main Hoon (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Are you a fan of Bollywood's veteran singer, Asha Bhosle? If yes, then this piece of news is bound to bring a smile on your face. As the singer will be releasing her first-ever song on her official YouTube channel on May 13, 2020. Why this particular date you may ask? It's because, this day marks the Indian spiritual leader, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 64th birthday. The playback singer on Tuesday teased fans with a glimpse of the melody titled as 'Main Hoon' and what can one expect from the same. The teaser takes us on a peaceful ride and sees Asha as well as Gurudev in the clip. It also sees how people around the globe idolises the Art of Living Foundation's founder. Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Launches Her YouTube Channel.

Elaborating on it, the lyrics of the song sung by the legendary holds deep meaning in the current grim situation. Also, going by the description of the video, Sri Sri Ravishankar has enjoyed the song as it is 'spiritual and conveys divinity and hope for mankind.' Well, we are sure when two prominent faces in their respective fields come together, the end result has to be ndeed magical. Asha Bhosle Takes a Dig at Pakistan's Decision of Banning Indian Movie CDs, Twitterati Hails The Singer.

Check Out The Video Below:

And Here's Asha Bhosle's Tweet:

https://t.co/zAHaetPArO Happy to announce the launch of my YouTube Channel with the world wide release of - Main Hoon - on the occasion of Sri Sri Ravishankarji’s 64th birthday on 13th May 2020 at 9 pm IST. I will soon be regularly posting videos here. Do subscribe 🙏🏼 — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 12, 2020

Talking about the singer, Bhosle's career kick-started in 1943 and has spanned over six decades. She has done playback singing for over a thousand Bollywood movies. On the other hand, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is the founder of an NGO called Art Of Living Foundation (1981). Their collab surely looks interesting and we cannot wait for the full song to be out tomorrow. Stay tuned!