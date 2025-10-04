Mumbai, October 4: The forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be a heated one as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding all housemates specially Abhishek Bajaj over his aggressive behaviour in the house. A sneak-peek to what to expect in the Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Salman ne uthaaye ghar mein huye mudde par sawaal, kya isse badlenge apna game Abhishek aur Amaal? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The video began with Salman asking Abhishek about the fight with Amaal Mallik that took place during the BB Dino task for captaincy. “Abhishek, Us waqt gussa kiyun aaya tha aapko (Abhishek, why did you get angry at that time)?” asked Salman. To which, Abhishek replied: “Bhai woh bahut badtameezi kar raha tha (Bhai, he was misbehaving).” “Aap kisi ko paltu kutta bole woh chalega. Patta bandne ka time aa gaya hai woh chalega (you can call someone a pet dog, that’s fine. Saying that it’s time to put on the leash, that’s fine too),” countered Salman. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari Breaks Down After Salman Khan Says ‘Aap Dikh Nahi Rahe Ho’ (Watch Video).

Salman then told Kunickaa Sadanand: “Without knowing anything you are reacting to it.” Abhishek was seen saying that Amaal gets violent. “Koi kuch bolta hai toh aap effect toh hote hi ho (when someone says something, of course it affects you),” Abhishek said. Salman in the end is heard saying: “One second, the stuff that Bajaj is doing. Bajaj should be bajaoed (bashed) today.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Opens Up About Past Relationship and Family Opposition Over Religious Differences; Says ‘Her Parents Weren’t Agreeing’.

Contestants nominated for eviction this week are Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More. Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

