7 Years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone Shares Pics With Ranbir Kapoor From Look Test, Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Reminiscing the memories attached with the 2013 romantic-drama and its memorable characters, filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday shared a special video celebrating 7 years of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.' The 48-year-old star put out an adorable video on Instagram that featured the multi-starrer cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin, and some of the memorable scenes, between the characters of the flick - Naina Talwar (Deepika), the heart-throb Kabir Thapar aka Bunny (Ranbir), Avinash 'Avi' Arora (Aditya) and Aditi Mehra, (Kalki). Akshay Kumar Celebrates 2 Years of PadMan on Menstrual Hygiene Day, Hopes to End Period Poverty.

Along with the video, Karan wrote, "It's been 7 whole years since this gang of friends came into our lives & taught us all about friendship and love. A movie still so relevant for all generations!!#7YearsOfYJHD @apoorvamehta18 #RanbirKapoor@deepikapadukone#AdityaRoyKapur @kalkikanmani #AyanMukerji @DharmaMovies. 16 Years of Hum Tum: Rani Mukerji Says Her Film with Saif Ali Khan Will Always Be Memorable for Rishi Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone Shares Ranbir Kapoor's Pic From YJHD Look Test

Karan Johar Gets Super Nostalgic as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Clocks 7 Years

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina, (Deepika), who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas.nThe film which was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar had hit the screens on May 31, 2013. (ANI)