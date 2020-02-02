Aamir Khan Remembers His Father Tahir Hussain on His Death Anniversary, Shares Adorable Childhood Pictures 

Aamir Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Aamir Khan took to social media to share a post on his father Tahir Hussain's death anniversary. Aamir's father who was a well-known film producer and director in the Hindi film industry passed away on February 2, 2010 following a heart attack. Hussain was known for producing hits like Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993) that starred son Aamir, Dulha Bikta Hai (1982), Zakhmee (1975), Anamika (1973) and Caravan (1971). In 1990, he had also made his directorial debut with Tum Mere Ho with Aamir and Juhi Chawla. On his 10th death anniversary, Aamir shared took to social media to share a post in his remembrance. Aamir Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar after the Latter Changes Bachchan Pandey's Release Date to Avoid Clashing with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Aamir posted a few throwback pictures from his childhood where he is seen with his father. The adorable pictures show their beautiful bond. In one of the pictures where his father is seen holding him as a baby, it's clear how strongly Aamir resembles his father. Sharing the lovely pictures from their happier times, the actor wrote, "Remembering my father.". Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Is Shooting for His Upcoming Film in Shimla.

Check Out Aamir Khan's Post Here:

On the work front, the actor has been busy working on his upcoming film, which is the Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. The film titled Lal Singh Chaddha, stars Kareena Kapoor in a lead role alongside Khan. The actor had recently flown to Amritsar for the shooting of the film and few pictures that surfaced online from the sets showed his look having striking similarities to those of Tom Hanks from the original. The film is slated to release in December 2020.