In a game-changing move, Aamir Khan is set to release his blockbuster film Sitaare Zameen Par directly on YouTube starting August 1, 2025. The actor-producer announced that the film will be available on YouTube Movies-on-Demand at just INR 100 in India, with local pricing in 38 countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. The film, which earned over INR 250 crore globally, stars Aamir himself alongside Genelia Deshmukh and 10 young debutants with intellectual disabilities.

Aamir Khan Says His Dream Is To Make Cinema Affordable and Accessible

Aamir shared his vision in a statement, "For the past 15 years I have been struggling with the challenge of how to reach audiences who do not have geographical access to theatres, or those who are unable to make it to theatres for various reasons. Finally the time for the perfect storm has come. With our government bringing in UPI and India becoming no 1 in the world in electronic payments, with internet penetration in India having grown dramatically and growing everyday, and with YouTube being on most devices, we can finally reach vast sections of people in India, and a significant part of the world. My dream is that Cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price. I want people to have the ease of watching Cinema when they want, where they want. If this idea works, Creative voices can tell different stories breaking geographical and other barriers. This will also be a great opportunity for younger creative people entering the field of Cinema. If this idea works, then I see this as a win-win for all."

YouTube Lays Red Carpet for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Global Digital Release

Gunjan Soni, Country Managing Director, YouTube India, highlighted the strategic significance of this partnership. "The digital launch of Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively on YouTube underscores a significant step towards democratizing Indian film distribution at a global scale. YouTube is already a key digital destination for premium content, and we're excited to offer filmmakers and content owners not only our unparalleled digital reach but also the control and flexibility to meet their audiences where they are. Today's launch is far more than a release - YouTube is laying out the red carpet for Indian cinema to stride onto the global stage."

Watch the Trailer of 'Sitaare Zameen Par':

YouTube Becomes Exclusive Home for ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

According to a Kantar survey, viewers in India often watch videos on YouTube when considering new purchases in entertainment, and agree that YouTube has top content in music (94%) and entertainment (94%). The film will be available only on YouTube and not on any other OTT platforms. It comes with subtitles and dubs in multiple languages, making it accessible to global audiences. This step marks a bold shift in how premium content can be distributed affordably and instantly across the world.

