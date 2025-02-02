Pooja Hegde is currently garnering widespread acclaim for her performance in Deva, the Shahid Kapoor-starrer directed by Rosshan Andrrews. However, the actress is also making headlines for a different reason. During a promotional interview for the film, she called out an interviewer for repeatedly asking about her work with "big" Bollywood stars and whether luck played a role in landing such opportunities. Frustrated by the repetitive questions, Pooja lost her patience and responded strongly. ‘Deva’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Drama Sees Growth, Mints INR 12.39 Crore in India.

Pooja Hegde Tackles Interviewer's Questions Like Pro

During a conversation with E24, Pooja Hegde was asked, "Kya ye sirf luck tha ke aate hi aapne Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, saare bade heroes ke saath filmein mil rahi hai. You think luck plays a role? Or you think you actually deserve it?(Was it just luck that you were getting films with big heroes like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, all these big stars? Do you think luck plays a role, or do you think you actually deserve it?)." ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

Video of Pooja Hegde Losing Her Calm During Interview Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood ORRYginals (@thebollywoodorryginals)

To which Pooja responded, “I mean…of course I deserve it. I think there must have been some reason jo unhone mujhe cast kiya tha wo films mein. (I think there must have been some reason why they cast me in those films)."‘Deva’: From Pooja Hegde’s Character to That Big Twist, 7 Key Changes in Shahid Kapoor’s Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘Mumbai Police’ (SPOILER ALERT).

'Deva' Star Pooja Hegde Gets Irked at the Interviewer

Later during the chat, the interviewer quizzed Pooja about how actors transitioning from South Indian cinema to Bollywood often face struggles, but she, on the other hand, secured prominent roles alongside major stars. To which she said, "I think there’s a saying that ‘luck is when opportunity meets preparation.’ I think that’s what happened with me. When the opportunity came, I was preparing myself to be able to do it. So, if you want to call it luck, then sure."

It did not end there, as the interviewer again asked Pooja, "Aap films kaise choose karti hain? Bada hero? (How do you choose films? A big hero?)". Pooja, who was seen visibly irritated, asked him, "Aapko kya problem hai mere se? (What’s your problem with me?)". To which. Shahid playfully lightened the situation by saying, "Deep down, he also wants to dance with those actors. He wants to be you."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).