Yes, despite the makers not officially confirming it, Deva is undoubtedly a remake of the 2013 Malayalam thriller Mumbai Police - if the trailer hadn’t already made that clear. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that both films are directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and Sanjay-Bobby, who wrote the screenplay for Mumbai Police, are credited among the writers of Deva. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor.

Mumbai Police is considered one of the landmark films in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career, with his performance earning widespread acclaim for taking on a role that was seen as groundbreaking at the time. The Malayalam film, also starring Jayasurya and Rahman, was not only praised by critics but also became a box office hit.

As for its Hindi remake, Shahid Kapoor plays the lead in Deva, alongside Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, and Girish Kulkarni. As the trailer suggests, Deva was never intended to be a faithful remake of Mumbai Police, with added mass appeal and a female love interest in Pooja Hegde.

That said, the basic structure remains the same: Dev, a trigger-happy, rule-bending cop, is tasked with solving the assassination of a fellow officer and his best friend, Rohan. However, he suffers an accident just as he cracks the case, resulting in memory loss. His superior, Farhan, who is also his brother-in-law and friend, asks him to reinvestigate the case, given that he had already solved it once. The catch? Dev must ensure no one discovers his memory loss.

So, yes, the core plotline and the identity of the murderer remain the same in both Mumbai Police and Deva. However, the motive and some storytelling choices have been altered. In this SPOILER-filled feature, we explore seven major changes made by Deva in adapting the Mumbai Police plotline. Do NOT read ahead if you haven’t watched the films.

1. Not a Songless Movie

A Still From Deva

Mumbai Police was a songless thriller. Deva, however, is not. While "Marzi Cha Malik" plays in the background, "Bhasad Macha" is a full-fledged song-and-dance sequence featured during the wedding of Farhan and Dev’s sister, Alka. This sequence also marks the entry of Pooja Hegde’s character, but more on her later.

2. Underplaying Dev's Memory Loss Affecting Work

A Still From Deva

In Mumbai Police, the amnesiac protagonist uncovers aspects of his life alongside the audience, with his memory loss affecting his daily tasks. For instance, both he and viewers simultaneously realise his superior is married to his sister. Nothing of that sort in the remake. In Deva, flashbacks are placed back to back, leaving little time for the protagonist to process revelations about his past or his flawed behaviour. While there’s a well-executed scene where Dev hesitates to shoot a criminal, prompting his subordinate to act, the original had more moments showcasing how memory loss impacted his work, with subordinates noting his change and Farhan briefing him on his department.

3. Pooja Hegde

A Still From Deva

Mumbai Police lacked a romantic subplot (explained later), but Deva introduces Pooja Hegde as Diya, a journalist and daughter of a constable under Dev, who falls for Dev. While the constable character had a larger role in the original (played by Kunjan) and his daughter is never shown, here he exits the film after getting severely burnt in a bomb blast triggered by a gangster, Jayakant, they were supposed to catch. Once Dev kills the gangster, he and Diya quickly get involved. She also speculates the idea of a police mole aiding the gangster. Diya’s presence and Dev’s affair with a married woman confirm early on that, unlike Mumbai Police’s Anthony Moses, Dev is not a closeted homosexual. ‘Deva’: Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Passionate Kissing Scene Leaks Online, Video Clips Go Viral on Social Media.

4. Dev and Rohan’s Friendship

A Still From Deva

In Mumbai Police, the friendship between Anthony and Aaryan John Jacob begins when Anthony rescues Aaryan from a ‘siege’ at his own police station by Naval officers he had previously antagonised. This cements a strong bond between the two, with Anthony even crediting the terrorists he killed to Aaryan so that his wealthy family can finally be proud of him. In Deva, Dev and Rohan are childhood friends, though the dynamic remains the same - Dev acts as a protective guardian for the meek but intelligent Rohan.

5. The Politician

A Still From Deva

Girish Kulkarni’s politician, Jairaj Apte, is a new addition to Deva, serving as a red herring to divert attention from the real killer. In the original, there was no vengeful politician; instead in place were a few angry Naval officers whom Anthony had once beaten up.

6. Dev's Family

A Still From Deva

In Mumbai Police, Anthony Moses and his sister, married to Farhan, are orphans who share a close bond. A subtle yet poignant scene shows Anthony’s severe memory loss when he reacts to her touch like a stranger’s. In Deva, Dev’s sister, married to his superior, has hardly two scene appearances and no dialogue. Instead, Dev's absent father gets more emphasis as it is repeated that he joined the police to arrest his abusive dad. Dev's corruption is hinted early on when Diya’s father praises him for funding his sister’s lavish wedding.

7. The Third Act Twist

A Still From Deva

Deva diverges significantly from Mumbai Police in its third-act twist. In the original, the hyper-masculine Anthony Moses is revealed to be a closeted gay man having an affair with a flight attendant. When Aaryan discovers their intimacy, he confronts Anthony, not for being gay but for hiding it. Fearing exposure, Anthony kills Aaryan and fabricates a sniper story. Later, hearing Aaryan’s pre-recorded speech thanking him, Anthony is consumed by guilt and confesses to Farhan before his accident. Post-accident, Anthony remains unaware of his sexuality until his lover visits, leading to a shocking realisation that has since been criticised as homophobic.

A Still From Deva

In Deva, the supposed big twist reveals Dev as a corrupt cop colluding with the gangster he was meant to catch. When Rohan uncovers the truth and confronts him, Dev admits to aiding the gangster out of greed but claims he had a change of heart after the bomb blast, leading him to kill the gangster. Rohan argues Dev did this to hide his secrets and threatens to expose him, prompting Dev to kill his friend. Later, Dev’s amnesiac self learns the truth through his married lover, who had conveniently overheard their conversation.

While the twist is different, it’s baffling that Rohan still planned to credit Dev in his speech rather than expose him, despite Dev’s role in their colleagues’ deaths. This undermines the scene’s emotional impact and almost makes Rohan complicit in Dev’s deceit.

