Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has found himself at the centre of a legal controversy following his recent comments about Mahatma Gandhi. In a podcast interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Bhattacharya referred to Gandhi as the "Father of Pakistan," claiming that the revered leader was "mistakenly" called the "Father of India." He justified his statement by suggesting that Gandhi’s actions directly led to the creation of Pakistan. His remarks sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning them as historically inaccurate and disrespectful. Bhattacharya now faces legal action over his controversial comments. ‘Recording at 3:33 AM? I Don’t Get It’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticises AR Rahman’s Tendency To Work at Odd Hours (Watch Video).

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Gets Legal Notice for His Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

A Pune-based lawyer, Asim Sarode, has issued a legal notice to Abhijeet Bhattacharya, demanding an apology for his controversial comment about Mahatma Gandhi. Sarode has requested a written apology from the singer and warned of criminal prosecution if the demand is not met. In the notice, Sarode emphasised Gandhi's unwavering commitment to Hindu-Muslim unity and his strong opposition to the partition of India, quoting his statement: "To accept partition, it will be over my dead body. So long as I am alive, I will never agree to the partition of India." ‘Person Who Eats Beef…’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Takes Sly Dig at Ranbir Kapoor for Being Invited to Ram Mandir Inauguration, Calls Actor’s ‘Besharam’ Film ‘Flop’ (Watch Video).

Watch Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Controversial Remark on Mahatma Gandhi:

What Did Abhijeet Bhattacharya Say About Mahatma Gandhi?

In the interview, Abhijeet shared his thoughts about Mahatma Gandhi. He said, “Music composer RD Burman was bigger than Mahatma Gandhi. Like Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation, RD Burman was the father of the nation in the world of music."Mahatma Gandhi was the father of the nation of Pakistan and not India. India already existed, Pakistan was carved out of India later. Gandhi has been mistakenly called the father of the nation for India. He was the one responsible for the existence of Pakistan," the singer added.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a popular Bollywood singer known for his iconic songs. However, recently he is making headlines for his string of controversial statements about industry colleagues, including AR Rahman, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and others.

