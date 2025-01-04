Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sparked controversy for his unfiltered comment about Ranbir Kapoor. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Bhattacharya expressed strong disapproval of the actor's invitation to the Ram Mandir 2024 inauguration in Ayodhya. Bhattacharya cited Ranbir's consumption of "beef "as the reason for his objection, considering it disrespectful to Hindu sentiments. Furthermore, the singer dismissed Ranbir's film Besharam as a commercial failure. ‘Recording at 3:33 AM? I Don’t Get It’: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Criticises AR Rahman’s Tendency To Work at Odd Hours (Watch Video).

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Slams Ranbir Kapoor’s Invite for Ram Mandir Inauguration

Renowned singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised Ranbir Kapoor's invitation to the Ram Mandir inauguration, calling him an inappropriate figure for such a significant religious event. Without directly naming the actor, Bhattacharya remarked, “When Ram Mandir was inaugurated, a person who eats beef (Ranbir Kapoor) was invited, aur aap Gau Mata karahe hain.” Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya Indirectly Labels Salman Khan ‘Darubaaz’, Reveals Disagreements With Shah Rukh Khan Are Professional (Watch Video) .

Watch Abhijeet Bhattacharya's Full Interview Below:

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor’s 2011 comment about eating beef resurfaced in 2022, sparking controversy. “My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan," he had said. During Brahmastra's (2022) promotions, Bajrang Dal activists protested and blocked him and his wife, Alia Bhatt, from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. They cited his remark as offensive.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Calls Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Besharam’ Flop

Talking about 2013 film Besharam, Abhijeet said, “Thank God, I am not a singer of this era. I sang a song, Dil Ka Jo Haal Hai, in a super flop film. The song wasn’t a hit. No one knows about the song’s film. However, if you play the song, you would know who sang it.” “Even if the floppiest song plays, people would know whose song it is, and not the hero or film attached to it. The property belongs to the music company. They have the rights and we don’t get royalty. However, everyone has ears and the voice that goes to the ear and heart is mine,” he added. ‘Log Shah Rukh Khan Ko Hakla Kehte The’: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Makes Bold Claims About Bollywood Superstar’s Mockery During His Initial Days (Watch Video).

Watch "Dil Ka Jo Haal Hai" Song From 'Besharam':

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya is renowned for his iconic tracks such as "Tan Tana Tan", "Mujhe Maaf Karna", "Baadshah O Baadshah", "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan", "Main Hoon Na" and "Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaaon", among many other memorable hits.

