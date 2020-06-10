Abhishek Bachchan Completes 20 Years In Bollywood, Recalls His Journey From Being A 'Sightly Awkward, Foreign Returned 22-Year-Old' (View Post)

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to complete 20 years as an actor and recently, the actor took to Instagram to share a video of his journey from his first Bollywood film, Refugee. The actor shared a long note on his experiences in the Entertainment industry and how it accepted him and had faith in him. In his post, Bachchan junior wrote, "I will complete 20 years as an actor! It's been a wonderful journey this far." The post has met with a lot love from his fans as well as industry friends. The video posted by Bachchan showcased a timeline of his career from 20 years ago till now. Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Parents, Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan On Their 47th Year Of Togetherness With An Unseen Pic!

In a detailed post, the actor recalled how he started off in Bollywood, as a shy 20-something, foreign-return kid. He wrote, " #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living."Abhishek Bachchan Reminds Sujoy Ghosh Of Bob Biswas After Director Calls Amitabh Bachchan’s Gulabo Sitabo The Best Film Of The Year.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Post Here:

The actor's post met with some amazing comments from friends and family. His sister Shweta Bachchan commented on the same and wrote, "Many more to come onwards and upwards" Also director Zoya Akhtar commented on the same hinting at a future collab. She responded saying, "May this decade see us collaborate." Also, AB's dear friend Riteish Deshmukh left an amazing comment saying, "20 years!!! My god that’s amazing - am happy to have been a small part of your long journey- love you bro."