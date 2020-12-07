Two years back, Kedarnath had released on this day. A movie that launched Sara Ali Khan and was one of the last few films of Sushant Singh Rajput. This year has left us devastated as we not only lost Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and others to terminal illnesses, Sushant decided to leave us to go forever. His death people so shocked and hurt that they went on an indiscriminate bias against everyone in the industry. But it couldn't wash away the hurt we felt at his demise. Abhishek Kapoor, the director of Kedarnath, today shared a picture from the set of the actor which says how methodical he was. Abhishek Kapoor Reminisces The Good Times With Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput On The Sets Of Kedarnath (Watch Video)

Kapoor writes how Sushant was scribbling on his hand when he was narrating Mansoor to the actor. Upon asking what he was doing, Sushant said he was keeping all his world together.

I remember while i narrated the story and we discussed #mansoor, He was writing something on his hand.. i asked him, yeh kya likh raha hai haath pe.. he said apni duniya samet raha hoon #2yearsofkedarnath #2YearsOfSSRAsMansoor #sushantsinghrajput #kedarnath pic.twitter.com/i3xwLRC3gh — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) December 7, 2020

And then these memories...

Abhishek had told Enquiry after Sushant's death, "He was very troubled while we were shooting for Kedarnath. But when we shot, he was 100% there. He never threw tantrum, it was cold, he had to carry Sara on his back, and he never said no if I asked for retakes. I couldn’t pay much attention to him during the shoot, but I knew we would reconnect if he wanted to." The director had also revealed that the actor was kind of lost to see everything was centered on Sara after Kedarnath released.

