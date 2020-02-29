Radhika Madan on Replacing Sara Ali Khan in Angrezi Medium: ‘I Have No Idea About the Backstory of the Film’s Casting’

Radhika Madan, Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Angrezi Medium is all set to be released on March 13, but Radhika Madan has managed to win audiences hearts, already. After her watching her in the film’s trailer and the recently released songs, Bollywood movie fanatics are all praises for her. And one just cannot wait for the film to release. Radhika would be seen playing the role Irrfan Khan’s onscreen daughter in this Homi Adajania directorial. In an interview to a leading tabloid, Radhika reveals how she bagged a role in Angrezi Medium and also addresses the rumours of her replacing star kid Sara Ali Khan in this movie. Angrezi Medium Gets Preponed, Will Now Release on March 13, 2020.

Radhika Madan revealed how she got to play the central role in Angrezi Medium. She told Mid-Day, “I auditioned for the role, and begged to the universe that the film should come my way. I had to perform two scenes — one where I declare that I want to go to London, and another which is part of the climax. I guess my performance in the latter worked in my favour.” We did see a glimpse in the trailer how Tarika (Radhika Madan) urges her father Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) that she wishes to study in London.

Watch The Trailer Of Angrezi Medium Below:

Almost a year ago, there were rumors that Radhika Madan has replaced Sara Ali Khan in Angrezi Medium. But there were no confirmations that Sara was offered a role in this film. Radhika has finally cleared the air about this whole saga of her replacing Sara. She said, “I auditioned for this film, and I will continue to audition for movies that catch my attention. I have no idea about Sara, or the backstory of the film’s casting.” Radhika Madan Got a Star Kid Replaced from a Movie.

Angrezi Medium also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. It is a spin-off to Hindi Medium that released in 2017. This film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.