Tara Sutaria is the latest to join the list of COVID positive celebrities, as per a report on Filmfare. Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee all have fallen prey to the deadly infection. Although the actress has not confirmed anything yet, reports are doing the rounds the actress has been found positive. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Tadap with Ahaan Shetty. Tadap: Akshay Kumar Shares The First Poster Of Ahan Shetty’s Debut Film With Tara Sutaria; To Release On September 24

Tara recently went for a Maldives vacation with her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Her pictures had taken social media by storm as they were both sizzling hot and equally sweet and lovely. Her monokini posts got a lot of appreciation from the users on social media. She had only recently made her relationship with Jain Insta official.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara will be seen in EK Villain Returns soon along with Tadap. It also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani. Tadap directed by Milan Luthria will be Ahan Shetty's debut film. It is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Penned by Rajat Arora with the film's soulful music by Pritam, 'Tadap' will hit big screens on September 24, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 05:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).