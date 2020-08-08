The tragic incident that took place yesterday (August 7) at Kerala’s Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, has left the entire nation shocked. The Air India Dubai-Calicut Express flight skid off the runway while landing at the airport and broke into two pieces. The flight was carrying 190 passengers and six crew members. The two pilots, Wing Commander Deepak Vasant Sathe and Captain Akhilesh Kumar, also lost their lives in this crash. There are several celebs who have expressed their grief over this shocking air plane crash and one among them is Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan Offer Prayers, Condolences to Bereaved Families Who Lost Their Loved Ones in Air India Express Plane Crash.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and offered prayers and condolences to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in Air India Express plane crash. She wrote, Heartbreaking news… Prayers and condolences to the families of everyone affected in the #AirIndiaCrash at Kozhikode. A big salute to the late Captain Deepak Sathe, whose timely decision saved many lives. Deepest condolences to his family and also those of other crew members who lost their lives.” Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran React To The Tragic Incident.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On Air India Express Plane Crash

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonu Sood, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, and other Bollywood stars have expressed their condolences. South celebs have also expressed their grief over the tragic incident and many have even shared helpline numbers.

