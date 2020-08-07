One tragic news has hit 2020. In an unfortunate incident, Air India Express Flight IX-1344 skidded off the runway on Friday at Calicut airport in Kozhikode. The flight that carried 174 passengers got completely broken up and got covered with debris. 3 of them including the pilot reportedly lost lives in this terrible crash. The rescue operation is currently underway. South actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran reacted to the news. Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

The Banglore Days actor took to the micro-blogging site to offer condolences. He wrote on Twitter, "Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress ! Really frightening news all around." Prithiviraj shared the note that provides help line number for those who wish to collect more information on the incident.

Dulquer Salmaan's Tweet

Praying for the safety of everyone who was on #AirIndiaExpress ! Really frightening news all around. — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) August 7, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet

Air India, in their statement said, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft." We hope that the passengers are safe and those injured get recovered speedily.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2020 09:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).