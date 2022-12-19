A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a chat with Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh at the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) final has taken over the Internet for all the right reasons. Ranveer had joined Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the PKL final in India before he jetted off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup final. The kabaddi championship was held in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Rejoice As Jaipur Pink Panthers Wins Pro Kabaddi 2022; Actress Says ‘So Proud of Our Team’.

A clip featuring Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Ranveer indulging in a banter is doing the rounds. It also was posted in Reddit, a discussion website.

Watch the Video Below:

Ranveer and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan yesterday at kabaddi final💕#RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/FdsYaHkuew — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 18, 2022

The video shows Ranveer and Aishwarya in a conversation. Dressed in a black floral jacket and hat, Ranveer's back can be seen towards the camera. The Devdas actress is seen in a Pink Panthers' white jersey. She cutely pinches his nose while talking to him. Ranveer Singh Embracing Deepika Padukone and Then Jumping in Glee Over Argentina's Win at FIFA World Cup Final is Simply Priceless!

On Sunday, while Ranveer was in Qatar for Argentina vs France, his actress wife Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 02:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).