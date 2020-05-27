Ajay Devgn Remembers Father Veeru Devgan on First Death Anniversary, Says 'I Can Feel You Beside Me'

Ajay Devgn, Veeru Devgan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn remembered his father Veeru Devgan on his first death anniversary in an emotional post. The actor took to social media to share a video featuring old pictures of him and his father. Veeru Devgan who was a popular action director and stunt choreographer in Bollywood, had passed away due to cardiac arrest on May 27, 2019.A year after losing his father, Devgn took to Twitter to share a post about missing him. Veeru Devgn's loss was mourned by everyone in Bollywood given that his contribution to Indian cinema has been huge. He worked on over 80 films as a stunt choreographer/director. Veeru Devgan Passes Away: Here are Some Pictures of Ajay Devgn and His Father in Happier Times.

Remembering his father on his death anniversary, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring." The video consisted of some amazing pictures of the father-son duo. Fans commenting on Devgn's post sent supportive messages for the star. Did You Know Veeru Devgan Directed the Most Epic Entry Scene Ever for Son Ajay Devgn?

Check Out Ajay Devgn's Post Here:

Ajay worked with his father Veeru Devgan on several projects. One of his father's biggest contributions to his career remains to be the actor's grand entry scene from Phool Aur Kaante where Ajay entered riding two bikes and ever since then has repeated this iconic feat in several of his films. The stunt was designed by his father. Ajay also starred in his father's directorial debut, the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam that also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.