Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Beats Aamir Khan's Dangal At The Box Office - Here's How!

Picture Credit: Twitter

Two months have passed in 2020 and one film that has made a killing at the box office is Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior. The film has already completed more than a month at the box office and no amount of new releases could slow down its might. As of now, the film has earned Rs 276.90 crore and the major contributor to that income is from the Mumbai circuit. As per Box Office India, Tanhaji has defeated Dangal now which was to date the most-watched (Non-dubbed) movie in the Mumbai circuit. Dangal had a nett of Rs 104.26 crore in the circuit whereas Tanhaji has gone past that and posted Rs 114 crore in the Mumbai circuit alone. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: No Mention of Tanaji Malusare’s Birthplace in Film Claims Godoli Locals

So you can imagine that the Mumbai-Maharashtra circuit alone is taking the movie to greater heights with the rest of India making up for what is left. What also worked in Tanhaji's favour immensely is the tax-free status in many states. That surely has added bounty to its kitty.

But the top spot is reserved for Bahubali The Conclusion alone. The film had made Rs 185 crore and more in this circuit and to date no Hindi movie has managed to scale that. Now to expect Tanhaji to beat Dangal eventually by the end of its runtime will be quite a far-fetched thing to do as Aamir's film had earned Rs 388 crore in its entire run. Tanhaji is yet to hit the Rs 300 crore mark.