Seems like box office in 2022 is going to witness a lot of clashes. As it was yesterday, when we saw how it's going to be Raksha Bandhan vs Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11, and well now we have two new films who are also going to be at loggerheads at the ticket window. It's Thank God vs Ram Setu this Diwali 2022. Yes, you read that right! As soon as the makers today revealed that Ajay Devgn's Thank God has locked the Diwali date, netizens started to trend how it's going to fight with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu at the BO. So, which film are you supporting. RS or TG? Thank God New Release Date: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film To Hit the Big Screens on Diwali 2022.

Thank God

Helmed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series, Thank God stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Earlier, the movie was supposed to release on July 29, 2022, but the makers now have shifted its date to Diwali 2022. The movie also has a cameo by Nora Fatehi.

Check It Out:

Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, this one stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satyadev Kancharana in key roles. The story of the adventure film revolves around an archeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu (Adam's Bridge). Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Shares The First Glimpse Of His Film Co-Starring Jacqueline Fernandez And Satya Dev; Abhishek Sharma Directorial To Release This Diwali.

Have a Look:

A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu. In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022

So, which movie among the two are you going to watch this Diwali, let us your view by casting vote below.

Which Movie Is Your Pick? Thank God Ram Setu

