It's literally AK Vs AK on Twitter right now. Well, didn't get the context, we are talking about Anil Kapoor vs Anurag Kashyap. Both of them are at a keyboard war on the micro-blogging site because of the 'Oscars'. It all started when Anil Kapoor congratulated Shefali Shah for her Netflix's Delhi Crime winning it big at the International Emmys. Anil had posted that it is nice to see more Bollywood stars getting international recognition. He also had used #WelcomeToHollywood for Shefali indirectly reminiscing the Oscar victory of Slumdog Millionaire, which he was part of. Netflix’s AK vs AK: Throwback! When Anurag Kashyap Had Once Declared He Would NEVER Work With Anil Kapoor – Here’s Why.

Here's The Tweet:

I've said it once and I'll say it again because they absolutely deserve it! Congratulations to the #DelhiCrime team! Nice to finally see more of our people get international recognition. @ShefaliShah_ #WelcomeToHollywood — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

To which Anurag Kashyap poked fun at Anil by saying that he was just nominated for the Oscars and didn't win one. See below:

Nice to see some deserving people get international recognition. Waise, aapka Oscar kidhar hain? No? Achha... nomination? 😜 https://t.co/P2ZuiPOUWP — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

Anil was in no mood to take that insult by Kashyap and replied to him by sharing a photo of himself holding the Oscar trophy.

The closest you have come to an Oscar is watching Slumdog Millionaire win Oscars on TV. #TumseNaHoPayega https://t.co/sZzCDhVvAA pic.twitter.com/YhZHKrEFfO — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

While we thought that Twitter banter will finally come to an end, but Anurag again took a dig and expressed how he was a second choice for Slumdog Millionaire. Ouch!

Says the k-k-k-ing of hand-me-down films. Weren’t you the second choice for this film also? https://t.co/7pfdatvIGr — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 6, 2020

And that's how Anil Kapoor gave a reply to Anurag. Check it out!

Hand-me-down or pick-me-up: I don’t care. Work is work. Tumhare jaise kaam dhoondte waqt baal toh nahi nochne padte. #actorlife https://t.co/bEu9TJFjNt — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

Ahead, the Twitter argument between the two also brought Anil Kapoor's hair (baal) reference. Can these guys, stop?

Beta, you need serious skills to have a career like mine. Aise hi nahi chal rahi humari gaadi 40 saal se. #TheRealAK https://t.co/jsKErOnbUi — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 6, 2020

However, not everything you see is true all the damn time. As going by the hashtag used by Anil, that is, #TheRealAK, we feel it is a cool promotional strategy for their upcoming film AK Vs AK. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK will be seeing Anil and Anurag as arch-rivals and that is what exactly we're seeing on Twitter. Mission accomplished. Stay tuned!

