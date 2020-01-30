Akshay Kumar Has 3 Film Releases Lined Up in The First Four Months of 2021 Already!

Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is right now one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood industry right now. He is shelling out movies like anything irrespective of whether it is a holiday slot or not! Buy now we all know that Akki completes his every film at a rapid pace, and is always already working on the next one! While his 2020 plate is full of movies, you should see his 2021 slate! He will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom in the first quarter of the year itself! Confirmed! Atrangi Re to Star Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar - Check Out First Look.

Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's Atrangi Re (Photo Credits: Instagram)

You know it is a big deal when someone has three huge films in the first four months of the next year already lined up. Also, what we should note is that the buzz of these three films is sky-high. While Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey's first looks are already out, the announcement of Atrangi Re was recently made.

Bachchan Pandey directed by Farhad Samji is slated to release on January 22, 2021. The new release date was recently announced to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadha. Immediately next month, which is February, he has Valentine's Day release lined up. He will be seen in Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re on February 14, 2021. Incidentally, Sara also has her film Love Aaj Kal released on this year's V-day too!

Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey

Bell Bottom to Not Clash with Bachchan Pandey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After January and February releases next year, he has Bell Bottom next for the April release. The film which was earlier slated to hit the screens on the same date as that of Bachchan Pandey had to push it further. The new release date is 2nd April 2021. Yep, just in less than two months. So, now you know when they say that the Khiladi Kumar is one of the bankable actors currently, it is indeed true! Meanwhile, we will next the fans will see him in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi on 27 March 2020.