Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited remote Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Film To Release in Theatres on August 15 – Reports.

Official sources said the actor reached Neeru village of Tulail by helicopter at around 12 noon. "He is scheduled to interact with the army and BSF troopers in Neeru village. FAU-G Anthem Released: Akshay Kumar Shares Video of 'Fearless And United Guards', India's Alternative Game to PUBG to be Launched on January 26.

Check Out BSF Kashmir's Offical Tweet Below:

As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, @akshaykumar once again comes to meet the #bravehearts guarding the borders. Here he arrives at one of the forward locations of @BSF_Kashmir on #LoC..@BSF_India @PMOIndia @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/eI7wUj987s — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) June 17, 2021

"He will also interact with the locals in a remote area who in these villages brave hardships like heavy snowfall and extreme inaccessibility," the sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).