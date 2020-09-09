Akshay Kumar, who is also known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, celebrates his 53rd birthday today. The superstar of Hindi Cinema, who has essayed every character with sheer brilliance, has fans across the globe. From his daredevil stunts to effortless martial arts or acting, one just cannot ignore the efforts taken by this superstar to entertain his audience. Be it any role, the Khiladi of Bollywood has done it with absolute perfection. Akshay Kumar Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why The Superstar Is A Box Office Wizard.

Akshay Kumar has many blockbuster films in his kitty. Some are kickass masala entertainer, some are emotional, some are action-packed and how can one miss the comedy dramas done by him. Akshay has received two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performance in Rustom and Pad Man. He is indeed one of the most successful actors of Bollywood, who has done more than 100 films. On the occasion of Akshay Kumar’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of his famous dialogues from his films that are just unforgettable. Akshay Kumar Birthday: Nothing, Just Suited-Up Pictures Of The Handsome Khiladi To Drool Over!

Housefull 3 – “I can laugh English, I can walk English. But I cannot talk English!”

Airlift – “Saath hain toh kuch hain, varna nothing”

Gabbar Is Back – “Jaanwaron ko tehzeeb sikha di hum insaano ne, ab insaano ko insaaniyat sikhane ke din aa gaye hain”

Rowdy Rathore – “Don’t angry me”

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! – “Khiladi tha, ab pura khel hun”

Mr & Mrs Khiladi – “Bachche ki jaan lega kya?”

Special 26 – “Asal power dil mein hota hain”

These are some of the most memorable and the audiences’ favourite dialogues from Akshay Kumar’s films. The actor has some amazing projects lined up and they are Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom. Here’s wishing Akshay Kumar, the Khiladi of Bollywood, a very happy birthday!

