Akshay Kumar, like some of his peers, has always been a strange example of paradoxes. While the actor and his movies preach patriotism and nationalism, the superstar himself is a Canadian citizen by choice. Recently, Akshay once again became a example of self-paradox when an old video of his went viral. In the throwback video, Akshay Kumar, speaking in Marathi, is seen dissing Hindu worship rituals and asking why so much money is being wasted on such things, when it could be put to better use. Akshay Kumar Donates for Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Urges Fans to Contribute for the Massive Donation Drive (Watch Video).

The clip is taken from an old video from the chat show Maza Katta from ABP Majha. In the video, Akshay Kumar talks about the importance of charity. In the conversation, Akshay raises his own film, 2008's OMG: Oh My God!, that has a critical view of religious malpractices. He asks what's the need for wasting oil on Hanuman's statues and breaking coconuts in temples, when you can use that money for the betterment of the society.

If you watch the whole interview, you would be surprised by Akshay's liberal views. Like, he is talking a lot about farmer's welfare and worries over the increase in farmer suicides. So those who are accusing the superstar for not speaking up about the ongoing farmers' protests, all you need to do is go back in time (this interview was before Rustom released). He also talked that he is of the belief that women should be allowed in Shani Shingnapur, a temple that once banned female devotees, till a landmark Bombay High Court decision overturned the ages-old tradition. After Accepting to Be a Canadian Citizen, Akshay Kumar’s Old Video Calling ‘Toronto Is My Home’ Goes Viral.

Well, years seems to have changed the National Award winner, who recently put out a video where he says he is contributing towards Ram mandir donation drive in Ayodhya, and requests his fans to do the same.

After the earlier clip went viral, Twitterati has been calling out the double standards of Akshay.

Sentiments Expressed in This Video Make More Sense

Time (and Governments) Can Change People

Real Tandav?

Hmmm...

Okay, What's 'Amajon' Now?

If Only...

Technically, He Isn't An NRI...

Wonder what reasoning Akshay Kumar would come up with after seeing this old video of his. Also wondering, if he still stands up his film OMG: Oh My God! that would have bound to cause controversies in present times (though it actually shows Hinduism in a positive light), like Tandav. Just wondering... BTW, Akshay is making a film on Ram Setu so that could be an inspiration for the attitudinal change.

