Akshay Oberoi has emerged as one of the best outcomes of OTT. We first saw him in Isi Life Mein as the lead. Being a Rajshri film, it was too saccharine for our liking. Also, the movie hardly had any depth. But then the guy bloomed and how as an actor. His growth curve has been highly intriguing and worth spending time on. The actor made some really wise choices. Year Ender 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Oberoi, Manoj Bajpayee and More - 11 Performers In Web Series That Floored Us Completely.

Right after a mush-filled lead debut, Akshay chose a horror movie like Pizza-3D and proved to everyone that he has arrived. Since then, his potential as an actor has only become better. But it would be wrong to assume that Isi Life Mein was the first time he faced the camera. Akshay appeared as a young actor in a crossover movie called American Chai, directed by an Indian-Amercian Anurag Mehta.

American Chai released in 2001 and talked about the usual tropes of such Indo-American stories. Strict Indian parents, a son who is a rebel, his girlfriend who will never be his parent's choice, son's ambition which Indian parents will never get, so on and so forth. Akshay played the brother of the lead portrayed by Aalok Mehta. You can watch the movie on YouTube. Akshay Oberoi: Thought Versatility Is Something That I Should Focus On.

Akshay Oberoi in American Chai (Photo credit: YouTube)

American Chai has won a couple of awards as well and most of them were audience's choice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2022 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).