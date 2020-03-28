Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan to Reunite After Dear Zindagi for a Film by War Director?

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt in Dear Zindagi (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Add another rumoured project to Shah Rukh Khan's list of rumoured projects. As per the latest reports, the actor is all set to reunite with his Dear Zindagi co-star, Alia Bhatt, for a film. A Filmfare report suggests that the two actors have been approached by Siddharth Anand for his next directorial. His previous film, War, with Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan, was a major box-office success. So, this collab might just be very dreamy. No other detail about the project has surfaced yet. When Alia Bhatt Wandered About in Beverly Hills Fashionably and Fabulously With Rs 60,000 Bag in Tow!

Anand has a good grasp over a variety of genres. He had made hit movies in the rom-com space, like Salmaan Namaste. And he has also aced in the action space with War and Bang Bang. He was also supposed to direct Rambo remake, featuring Tiger Shroff, but the movie has not taken off post the announcement at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

The news also makes us wonder if Alia and Shah Rukh will be romantically paired in the film. Or maybe this will be an action film with the two. Now, that will be super cool. Possibilities are endless. Circus Returns! After Ramayana, Doordarshan To Re-Run Shah Rukh Khan's Hit TV Serial On The Channel.

Check Out Their Chemistry In Dear Zindagi In This Scene Here:

Alia Bhatt has a very busy schedule this year. So, don't expect this movie to go on floors until next year. The actress will be shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Brahamastra and Takht. She also has home-production Sadak 2 to look forward to.

SRK, on the other hand, is on a self-imposed sabbatical. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which proved to be an unsuccessful venture at the box office. But the feat that the film achieved in the VFX department is remarkable. The actor is also producing a Netflix series about Colonial-era zombies attacking a villain in the current time.