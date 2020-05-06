Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda On Her DIY 'At Home' Graduation With a Beautiful Post (View Pics)

Amitabh Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who had been studying in New York, couldn't attend her graduation ceremony due to coronavirus lockdown but her family made sure to give her a celebration at home. Big B took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of Navya's DIY graduation ceremony from home where she was seen happily posing in a the graduation robes and hat. The robe and hat were specially made for Navya by their staff added Amitabh Bachchan in his post congratulating his granddaughter. Amitabh Bachchan Is Shooting for KBC in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Sharing pictures of a happy-faced Navya who was seen posing in their garden, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Granddaughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude."Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Other Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tribute to the Handwara Martyrs.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Post Here:

Here's Another Post By Big B With Navya and Shweta Bachchan's Pictures:

Abhishek Bachchan Congratulates Navya Naveli Nanda:

In a picture collage shared by him where Navya is seen posing with her mother Shweta Bachchan, he mentioned how the picture reminded him of Jaya Bachchan and Shweta's pictures. He wrote, "Shweta’s expression resembles Jaya’s expression and @navyananda’s expression resembles @shwetabachchan expression when she was young."

While Shweta herself shared a beautiful post congratulating her daughter, it was Navya's uncle, Abhishek Bachchan's post that was truly special. He wrote, "Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world."