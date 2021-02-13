Mohanlal is the superstar of Malayalam Cinema. His works have been lauded by movie buffs around the world. Lalettan, as he is fondly called by industry friends and fans, has done a variety of roles in his career and has been proud of it. But here’s a bigger reason for Mohanlal that makes him feel proud as a father. His daughter Vismaya Mohanlal has turned into a writer. She is the author of the upcoming book Grains of Stardust that is a collection of poems and paintings. Drishyam 2 Star Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Mohanlal Turns Author with Upcoming Poetry Book ‘Grains of Stardust’.

Grains of Stardust will be launched on Valentine’s Day, which is tomorrow. Published by Penguin Random House India, the superstar has shared a post on social media and stated that the book is already a bestseller. While sharing the post, Mohanlal captioned it as, “I'm glad to see that my daughter Vismaya's book is already a #bestseller. Thank you for your love and support. Please share your thoughts when you have the book". From tomorrow the 14th of February, books will be available in book stores all across India! #MayaMohanlal”.

Mohanlal On His Daughter’s Book Grains Of Stardust

I'm glad to see that my daughter Vismaya's book is already a #bestseller. Thank you for your love and support. Please share your thoughts when you have the book". From tomorrow the 14th of February, books will be available in book stores all across India!#MayaMohanlal pic.twitter.com/mfxZc7wJe6 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 13, 2021

The foreword of Grains of Stardust has been penned by Mohanlal. Talking about the book, Vismaya Mohanlal had earlier told PTI, “I wrote a lot of them when I was younger and it was only when I looked through some old sketchbooks that I got the idea from my brother to put some of them together and make a little artsy book.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2021 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).