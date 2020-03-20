Amitabh Bachchan Shares a Throwback Picture Dressed As Superman, Wishes He Could Turn Into a Superhero and Fight Coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With an aim to eradicate the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), the government across the globe have taken severe measures. Even the Maharashtra government has taken steps and have requested it's citizens to not leave the home until and unless it's an emergency. Not just common man, even celebs are under house arrest. And looks like among the many stars it's legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan who is feeling helpless amid the self-isolation time. As the Brahmastra actor took to his social media and wished if he could turn into a superhero and bring an end to the ongoing chaos. #WarAgainstVirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Raise Awareness About Preventive Measures Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

On Friday, Amitabh took to his Twitter and talked about the coronavirus outbreak by teasing fans with an old picture of himself from Abhishek’s fancy dress birthday party. The photo shared by Big B sees him decked up as Superman shooting the party with a camera. The point the veteran actor wanted to convey is that if he would have been a Superman in real life, he would destroy the virus and how. “Wish I could actually turn into Superman and bring an end to this horrible pandemic forever,” a part of his tweet read. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Ask Fans to 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' By Urging Them to 'Self Isolate' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (Watch Video).

Check Out Big B's Tweet Below:

T 3476 - A fancy dress birthday party for Abhishek in his very early years .. dress theme 'SUPERMAN' .. काश की वास्तव में हम superman बन कर इस सभयंकर महामारी Corona Virus को सदा के लिए नष्ट कर सकते !! pic.twitter.com/DvT90WYs6f — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan via his Twitter also supported PM Narendra Modi's social distancing appeal. As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative of janta curfew, citizens are not supposed to leave their homes and stay indoors for 14 hours on Sunday. Stay tuned, stay safe!