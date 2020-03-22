Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Video Of Deserted Marine Drive During Janata Curfew, Calls It National Discipline

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Janata Curfew is on at present and all our celebs are making the most of it by staying indoors with their families. We all have been practising social distancing for a while now but today is special as it means a complete lockdown for 14 hours. Social media is full of pictures of people sharing what their localities look like today and Amitabh Bachchan is one of them. He shared a video of a very deserted Marine Drive on a Sunday. That has never happened. That's one sea bank that never stays empty The Janata Curfew has definitely made people stay indoors. #WarAgainstVirus: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Other Celebs Raise Awareness About Preventive Measures Against COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video)

Bachchan calls it a supreme example of national discipline as everyone listened to PM's appeal for the same.

Celebs are coming up with interesting ways to spend the lockdown days owing to the global pandemic of COVID-19. Varun Dhawan is either cooking or growing a mustache, Arjun Kapoor is working out on the terrace, Sidharth Malhotra too is trying his hands at cooking while others are just chilling.