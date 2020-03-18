Amitabh Bachchan Shares Someone’s ‘Home Quarantined’ Stamp on Hand, Urges Everyone to Be Cautious of COVID-19 (Read Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a "Home Quarantined" stamp on it. The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: "Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected." COVID-19 Effect! Amitabh Bachchan’s Marathi Movie ‘Ab Anni CD’ Taken Off from Theatres, Film to Be Re-Released Later.

Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be cancelling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe. Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Amitabh Bachchan Cancels Sunday Meet with Fans at Jalsa (Read Tweet)

Amitabh Bachchan's 'Home Quarantined' Tweet

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.