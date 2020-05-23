Anushka Sharma’s Latest Plea Highlights the Plight of the Voiceless Caged Animals Who Have Been Quarantined Forever (View Post)

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Insta)

Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma is an avid animal lover and has been proving the same time and again with her social media posts. Recently, she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram which sees a number of animals caged in the zoo. The Zero actress via the post has urged humans to open their eyes and see the truth behind these voiceless creatures who are locked at zoos and circuses. Along with the many photos, the actress also made a harsh point emphasizing on how keeping them caged for our entertainment is too unfair. In a nutshell, the Bollywood star has raised her voice against animal cruelty amid the lockdown. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Mourn the Loss of Their Pet Pooch Bruno (View Posts).

From elephants, chimpanzees to bears, Anushka's post highlights the plight of the caged animals who have been quarantined forever. Not just this, in her long post, she also compared the situation of animals with that to humans practising lockdown amid the crisis. She mentioned how we the people feel depressed and want to set free once the lockdown gets lifted and so think the next time one visits a zoo, circus or any other established that keeps animals locked and chained. Moving and how! Anushka Sharma Workout And Diet: Learn Fitness Secrets Of Bollywood Actress' Healthy Lifestyle As She Turns 32.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Latest Post Below:

Well, this is not the first time Sharma has got vocal about animal rights and cruelty. As it was her who started #JusticeForAnimals campaign long back and also a few days ago shared a list of organisations on her Instagram who are helping the stray animals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is basking in the success of her latest series Paatal Lok as a producer. Stay tuned!