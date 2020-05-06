Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Mourn the Loss of Their Pet Pooch Bruno (View Posts)

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bruno (Photo Credits: Insta)

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a fire couple on Instagram. From sharing cute moments with their pet dogs to going all goofy on social media, Virushka are LIT. But seems like Wednesday was not a good day for the two, as the lovebirds lost their furry friend. Yes, you read that right. Anushka and Virat's pet dog, Bruno passed away on May 6, 2020, and the duo took to their Insta accounts to mourn the loss of their little pooch. Sharma who happens to be a dog lover shared a throwback pic with her pet which also sees hubby Virat Kohli in the frame. She captioned the photo as 'Bruno RIP.'

For the unversed, Bruno was part of the Kohli's family for almost 11 years and so the loss is immense. In the picture shared by Anushka, we can see the trio having fun in each other's company.

View this post on Instagram ♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 5, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Not just Anushka, even Virat Kohli shared the sad news of Bruno no more with quite a heart-wrenching message which read, "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace." Aww!

May his soul rest in peace. Well, apart from Bruno, Virushka also has another doggie namely Dude, who often makes it to Sharma's Instagram account. The pair is an animal lover as during their vacation aboard the two were clicked having a fun time at a farm around pets. Stay tuned!