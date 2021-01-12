Playback star Arijit Singh is excited about his new song O Saiyaan, which features in the upcoming film, The Power. He says his effort to bring an element of uniqueness in every song continues with the number. "I try to bring about a sense of uniqueness to every song I sing, and this one is no exception. Kumar Sanu Is Happy to See Arijit Singh Taking Indian Music to Places

I have put my heart and soul into this one as well. It is a one of a kind song as we have added a different tone, so that it is in sync with the movie's setting," Arijit said. The song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman, and the lyrics are by Kumaar. Raj Pandit has also lent his voice. Arijit Singh Warns Against Using His Vocals Without Approval (View Post)

The Power, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan, is a tale of love, betrayal and vengeance. The film releases on the OTT platform ZeePlex on January 14.

